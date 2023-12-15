CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’re investigating a south Charlotte shooting that resulted in a homicide Thursday night.

Police say they went to a call in the 2300 block of Apex Landing Way around 11:30 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, they found two males with gunshot wounds. First responders took the men to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one later died.

In all, MEDIC said they transported three patients from the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Investigations responded to process the scene. Representatives from the CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, MEDIC, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.