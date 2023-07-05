CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting overnight in northeast Charlotte.

The deadly shooting occurred around 12:31 a.m. near the 3100 block of Southwest Blvd.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with an injury call. When they arrived at the scene, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic took one person to Atrium Health Main with critical injuries, while emergency personnel said the other person died at the scene.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Homicide detectives started a crime scene investigation while the Crime Scene Search Unit responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Medic, and Charlotte Fire also assisted.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.