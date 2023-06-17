CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives say they are investigating a homicide early Saturday morning in the 6400 block of E. Independence Boulevard.

On June 17th, just before 2 a.m., officers say they were called to the area near Mason Wallace Park. Police found four people shot, one of which was a man who was pronounced dead. Two victims with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries were all taken to the hospital.

A family member of two of the victims reported that there was an altercation between a man and a security guard that ended in a shooting.

Police have not officially said what led up to the shooting or if they have someone in custody.

Anynone with information is asked to call a homicide detective at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.