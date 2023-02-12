PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a Pineville homicide early Sunday morning, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on the 10100 block of Industrial Drive near North Polk Street.

Police say they responded to 911 calls stating multiple shots had been fired around the 600 block of Windage Way; callers said two cars drove off the scene.

A witness helped officers find one vehicle, and police ultimately found an unidentified deceased victim in front of a building on Industrial Drive.

The victim’s name will be released once the next of kin is notified.

This homicide is under investigation, and authorities do not believe the act was random.