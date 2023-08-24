CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a south Charlotte shooting Thursday evening, according to Medic.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7600 block of Antler’s Lane near South Boulevard.

Paramedics said they pronounced someone deceased on the scene.

CMPD says the situation is being investigated as a homicide; no further information has been released.