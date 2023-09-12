CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed after an Uptown Charlotte shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to CMPD.

The incident happened on Sept. 12, 2023, around 3:00 p.m. on the 700 block of West 9th Street near North Graham Street.

Police say they were called to the scene for an injury call for service, and upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Medic pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect, and anyone with information is urged to call (704)-432-TIPS.