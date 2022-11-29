CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a west Charlotte shooting Tuesday evening, according to CMPD.
The domestic-related incident happened on the 4500 block of Sadler Road near Fox Valley Road.
Police say upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died from his injuries at Atrium Hospital-Main.
Police say the incident was isolated and there are no additional suspects.
Details are extremely limited;