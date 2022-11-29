CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a west Charlotte shooting Tuesday evening, according to CMPD.

The domestic-related incident happened on the 4500 block of Sadler Road near Fox Valley Road.

Police say upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died from his injuries at Atrium Hospital-Main.

Homicide Investigation in the Freedom Division https://t.co/myDOCsxsqP — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 30, 2022

Police say the incident was isolated and there are no additional suspects.

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.