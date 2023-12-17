FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday after the Granville County Sheriff’s Office seized one kilo of cocaine and cash at a residence.

On Friday at 6:15 a.m., members of the Granville County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at a residence on Pocomoke Road in Franklinton.

Deputies searched the suspect’s home and seized one kilo of cocaine, $5,835 in cash, and several firearms.

One kilo of cocaine was seized in Granville County. (Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

Granville County deputies seized $5,835 in cash during a drug bust. (Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

Alejandro Cervantes-Cornejo was charged with trafficking cocaine. He was transported to the Granville County Detention Center and received a $1 million secured bond.