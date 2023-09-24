CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a shooting in the 2500 block of Eddington Street, according to the Charlotte-Meclenburg Police Department.

This is near Elmin Street and in a neighborhood off West Boulevard. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 24.

The Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic) says they took a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the area. However, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. Detective O’Dell is the lead investigator in this case. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.