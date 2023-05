CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Medic says they took one person with serious injuries to the hospital after a shooting in the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive.

Officers were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. on April 30th. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

The area is not unfamiliar with crime. Back in June 2022, a man was shot dead and another person was injured in the 4000 block of Glenwood Drive.