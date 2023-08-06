CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS (Medic).

Officials say the shooting happened in the 9500 block of South Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6. This is near the Carolina Pavillion Shopping Center.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, and it is unknown if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Medic, this shooting happened within a half-hour period of another shooting on Remount Road and a stabbing on University Village Boulevard, both of which sent victims to the hospital.