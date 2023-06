CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Medic, one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries on Monday, June 12th.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a possible shooting in the 9700 block of Demeter Lane near the Mallard Creek Greenway.

Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting or if they have identified a suspect.