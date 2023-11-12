CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured in a shooting Sunday evening, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

The shooting happened on North Tryon Street near University Cith Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.

MEDIC says one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.