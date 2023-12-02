CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested for a house fire that displaced 12 people in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene at the 2800 block of Columbus Circle around 9:05 p.m. Friday.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

No one was injured and the fire was under control in 10 minutes, officials said.

A person is in custody for the fire that CFD says was intentionally set and left damages totaling an estimated $30,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the five adults and seven children who have been displaced.