CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).

The shooting happened in the 9500 block of Albemarle Road near Manchester Lane. It is unknown when exactly the shooting happened, but reports of the incident came in just after 10 a.m. on October 7.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.