CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg EMS say they took one person to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane.

This is off Archdale Drive and near South Boulevard. Police were called to the area just before 5 p.m., but they have not said if anyone has been arrested.

In March of 2022, one person was shot dead and another injured after a shooting on Cherrycest Lane. Authorities have not indicated that the two incidents are related.