CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened on Sunday, July 30, in the 5300 block of Equipment Drive.

CMPD and emergency personnel responded to the area for shots fired. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

No word on a suspect at this time. QCN has reached out to CMPD for more information.