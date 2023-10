CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).

Officials say the incident happened in the 9600 block of Tresanton Drive the evening of Saturday, October 7. This is near South Boulevard and Interstate 485.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.