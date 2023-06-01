CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Uptown overnight shooting left a person with life-threatening injuries Thursday.

CMPD reported that a witness flagged down a Central Division officer around 2:30 a.m. The witness talked about a disturbance in the parking lot of 401 East Sixth Street.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation in the Central Division https://t.co/66nJxHQ987 — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2023

A gunshot rang out as the officer left his vehicle to speak to a suspect. Soon after, the officer observed a suspect with a firearm.

Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. MEDIC reported taking the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers took a suspect into custody on the scene.

Queen City News was on the scene after the incident and observed bullet holes in a black car.