CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say a fight resulted in a person shot Wednesday evening.
The agency tweeted that they responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call in the Central Division. A fight between two individuals at 310 E. Trade Street ensued. The suspect shot the other person and fled.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and was receiving treatment.
Officials said the shooting was not a random act and unrelated to the nearby Thanksgiving parade.
CATS later posted about the police activity, reported that all cars and trains would bypass the CTC station.
This story is developing.