CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say a fight resulted in a person shot Wednesday evening.

The agency tweeted that they responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call in the Central Division. A fight between two individuals at 310 E. Trade Street ensued. The suspect shot the other person and fled.

CMPD is responding to Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service in the Central Division.



Dispute between two individuals inside the transit center in Uptown. Verbal altercation escalated into one person being shot. Victim transported to hospital and receiving treatment.(1/2) — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 24, 2022

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and was receiving treatment.

Officials said the shooting was not a random act and unrelated to the nearby Thanksgiving parade.

CATS later posted about the police activity, reported that all cars and trains would bypass the CTC station.

Due to CMPD activity at CTC Station, all Street Cars and Trains will be bypassing CTC Station on the Gold and Blue Line until further notice. pic.twitter.com/pR0tW4Cpha — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) November 24, 2022

This story is developing.