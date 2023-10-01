CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is in the hospital suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot on Pavilion Boulevard, according to Medic.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday night.

Pavilion Blvd is a stretch of road in northeast Charlotte where PNC Music Pavilion is located.

Queen City News has reached out to CMPD to find out what led up to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.