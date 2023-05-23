NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were arrested on Monday, May 22, after a multi-agency drug bust in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to deputies, the individuals listed below were those apprehended.

Angela Marie Gibson, 48, of Branchville, S.C., was given a $155,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

Selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Maintaining a vehicle for manufacturing, selling, or delivering a controlled substance

Sentrel L. Bailey, 41, of Goose Creek, S.C., received a $200,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine

David Shine, of Charleston, S.C., was given a $150,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine

Angela Marie Gibson (left), Sentrel L. Bailey (right), David Shine (right) (Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, deputies say that agents seized over 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of fentanyl, and $3,052 in cash.

Drugs seized (Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Each suspect’s first court appearance was Tuesday, May 23, in the Catawba County District Court.