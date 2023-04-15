CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte has left a man in the hospital and a suspect being sought, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 a.m. overnight near 600 Key Street in northeast Charlotte. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

An ABC unit, CSI, operations commands, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.,

There is no motive given or a mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.