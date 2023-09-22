CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The owner of two dogs who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said attacked two women in the University City area earlier this week has been charged.

CMPD said the owner was issued the following citations:

Unprovoked Bite (Class 3 Misdemeanor)

Leash Law Violation (Class 3 Misdemeanor)

Police said the two cane Corso mix dogs involved in the attack did not have current rabies vaccinations. Both dogs were euthanized and sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing.

The results of the tests were negative, CMPD said.

The attack happened near apartments near Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive. Animal Care and Control was called to the scene on Monday, Sept. 18, shortly after 9 a.m.

CMPD said the owner of the dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight. A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs. A short time later, the woman’s family member, another woman, tried to intervene and was also attacked.

Both women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries at that time.

This case remains active and ongoing, CMPD said.