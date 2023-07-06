CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A four-month manhunt ended Thursday night when two arrests were made regarding a child abuse case from March 20, 2023, according to CMPD.

Brandon Augustine and Mildren Chestnut were taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony child abuse inflicting serious injury

Brandon Augustine, Mildren Chestnut (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police say the couple was wanted for the alleged abuse of their four-month-old child.

In late March, CMPD was notified by Atrium Health regarding the couple’s baby boy suffering life-threatening injuries. According to the parents, those injuries were from an apparent minor vehicle crash; however, the injuries were determined not to be consistent with a crash.

Officers said the baby’s injuries were not only severe but life-altering.

Detectives soon discovered that both parents had fled the medical center and vanished, which is when warrants were issued for their arrests.

In April, an Atlanta-area police department released several sets of body camera footage from their officers’ discovery of the abandoned vehicles allegedly left by Augustine and Chestnut.

“It’s time to do right by your child, for one. I know that those parents have to be having second thoughts about running, about not coming and seeing that child,” said Maj. Luke Sell during an April press conference. “We’re all human, so we’re just asking them to come do the right thing, turn themselves in. Let’s figure this thing out.”

Authorities advised more information will be released when it becomes available.