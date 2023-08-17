CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The parents of a child who overdosed in Cornelius have been arrested, Cornelius Police confirmed on Thursday.

Officers responded to calls from Child Services last month regarding a child overdose while the child was in the care of the parents.

A further investigation led to warrants being issued for the arrests of the parents, identified as Richard Stark, 21, and Jasmin Naveda, 19, authorities said.

Both were arrested this past Tuesday, according to the police report. Both parents face charges including felony child abuse and misdemeanor child abuse.

Cornelius Police said the child survived and was cleared to be released from the hospital.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police was also involved in the investigation, Cornelius Police said.