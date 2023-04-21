CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A patient at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center was assaulted Thursday near one of the hospital’s valet parking areas, Atrium officials confirmed to Queen City News.

Atrium Health said the alleged assault happened Thursday morning. On-site security officers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the incident.

The patient was taken to the emergency department for evaluation and monitoring, officials said.

It is unclear what led up to the situation.

“The safety of patients, visitors and teammates remains a top priority and our security team is conducting a thorough review to ensure everything possible is done to keep unacceptable events like this from occurring at any of our facilities,” Atrium Health said in a statement to QCN.

Queen City News is working to learn more information about the assault and if any charges are pending.