LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run pedestrian death on Great Falls Highway Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 10, on Great Falls Highway near Lymon Reece Road. The victim, identified as Joshua Britten, 33, died at the scene, according to officials.

The vehicle did not stop after the collision.

Authorities are looking for help in finding the suspect vehicle. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing. Call 803-283-8585 to report tips.