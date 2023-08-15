CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects have been charged with felony hit-and-run with injury after they struck and seriously injured a pedestrian while fleeing from officers in a reported stolen vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

The ordeal began shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, when CMPD officers located a stolen vehicle from a license plate reader hit off Albemarle Road.

As CMPD officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspects sped away and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk, seriously injuring them, police said.

Officers continued to pursue the stolen vehicle, with CMPD’s helicopter assisting. The chase ended in Cabarrus County, where the two suspects were arrested.

The identities of the suspects and the pedestrian involved have not been released at this time.