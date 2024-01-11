HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Hickory, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, near Catawba Valley Boulevard where Michael Squire, 56, of Hickory, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Squire was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a Cadillac. The driver pulled over and reported the incident, according to the police report.

There are no charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.