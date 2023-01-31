DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A giant pink penguin sculpture, stolen from a Durham hotel, was found Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, according to the police department.

The incident happened at a hotel on the 100 block of North Corcoran Street near Ramseur Street.

Police said once they were informed about the theft, investigators began attempting to identify the individuals involved.

Suspects (Courtesy: Durham Police Department)

There is no word on when the penguin was stolen or if any arrests/charges were made; however, officials said it was found around 3:10 p.m.