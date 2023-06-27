MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was found dead in a Burke County home Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keith May, 39, succumbed to his injuries, reports stated.

The incident happened around 6;25 p.m. on June 26, 2023, at a residence on McDowell Church Road.

Deputies say they responded to the home for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, they found May with ‘what appeared to be gunshot wounds.’

May was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS.

Authorities advise investigation is pending review from the District Attorney’s Office.