CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to “an attempt to locate call” just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the 3100 block of Jeff Adams Drive – a side road that runs parallel to I-85.

There, officers said they found a “male victim” suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to process and collect evidence. CMPD said they don’t believe the victim was shot at the location where he was found.

Police did not mention a potential suspect or motive in the deadly shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.