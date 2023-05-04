CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Traffic off North Tryon Street near I-485 is struggling after a wreck that injured a pedestrian Thursday morning.

Traffic Delays Due to a Vehicle Accident in the University City Division. https://t.co/WgKcPIZjJP — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 4, 2023

That northeast Charlotte crash happened on North Tryon Street in between Interstate 485 and Pavilion Boulevard. N.C. DOT officials say three southbound lanes are closed near Salome Church Road.

MEDIC said the person suffered severe injuries with a transport to CMC Atrium Main. There are no other details at this time.