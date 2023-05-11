ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a Richmond County shooting Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. at a residence on Bed Rock Road in Rockingham.

Deputies say upon arrival, they found a male victim deceased. Later, they located a suspect in a wooded area behind the home.

That suspect was taken into custody, according to officials.

Authorities advise this is an ongoing investigation; more details will be released at an ‘appropriate time.’