CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person after a suspicious fire on Sunday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 12, in the area of Old North Road, officials say.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshals Office wish to speak with the person caught on security cameras. The individual can be seen wearing light-colored pants and a hoodie as well as a possible beanie or hat.

Anyone with information, or who may know this person is asked to call Sgt. Raby at 758-2324. The public can also call Crimestoppers at 758-8300, you do not have to give your name and could qualify for a cash reward.