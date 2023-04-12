GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was shot and seriously injured outside a business in Gastonia Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Franklin Boulevard.

Officers spoke to a “person of interest” on the scene and said there were no outstanding suspects.

As of 12:40 p.m., Gastonia Police said the far right lane of E. Franklin Blvd. was closed between S. Church Street and Neely Street.

No additional information was immediately released. Queen City News has reached out for more details.