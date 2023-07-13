CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Medic said they took one person with life-threatening injuries to Atrium CMC hospital Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel said a vehicle hit the person, and that person also suffered a gunshot wound along 3800 Brookshire Blvd after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13. The location is just off I-85.

Queen City News is working to find out more about what happened. We’ll provide updates once we get more information.