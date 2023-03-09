STANLY CO. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Stanly County.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:45 am Thursday along Lowell Road and Highway 73, after authorities received a call about a car in a ditch.

A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, along with a Stanly County deputy, responded to the area where they encountered the driver.

Deputies said the driver began firing shots at both the trooper and the deputy, leading to the two firing back.

The driver died at the scene. The trooper and deputy were not injured.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said that the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.