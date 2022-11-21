DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police.

The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road.

Police said the victim ended up at The Dallas Grocery where officers and EMS responded.

The person was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.