KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person wanted on charges out of Charlotte was taken into custody Friday following a standoff in Kannapolis, officials confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a home along Copes Court in Kannapolis Friday morning, Oct. 27, to apprehend a person.

Residents in the area observed the police activity starting around 9:30 a.m. They said several armed officers had surrounded a house and worked to coax the person out of the home.

The standoff ended just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

A Kannapolis spokesperson told Queen City News that the incident was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police case. QCN has reached out to CMPD for further information.