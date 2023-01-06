GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives released photos Friday of people they’d like to speak with regarding the 2021 murder of a Gastonia man, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the individuals were at the Allison Avenue home of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore before he was shot and killed during a home invasion on July 26, 2021.

Moore was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the individuals in the pictures released Friday are not considered suspects “at this time.”

Gastonia Police said there is a $5,030 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about Moore’s murder is asked to call detectives at 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.