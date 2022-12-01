CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video released to QCN shows a suspect robbing Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center moments before police say he attacked an employee.

According to police records, a man attacked a 65-year-old employee at the hardware store around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The suspect attacked the employee while trying to steal a pair of work gloves, police said.

Folks with Blackhawk didn’t want to go on camera but told Queen City News that the employee had to go to the hospital but is doing better as of this Wednesday.

Charlotte Crime Stoppers released another suspects photo from a separate incident at Blackhawk Hardware:

CMPD needs your help identifying this suspect that robbed the Blackhawk hardware store and assaulted an employee. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for money 💵 leading to an arrest pic.twitter.com/gjyfJEYOTq — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) December 1, 2022

CMPD is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.