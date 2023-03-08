CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials are asking for help identifying the suspect(s) in connection to a fatal south Charlotte hit-and-run on Saturday.

The incident happened on March 4, 2023, around 9:45 p.m. on the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road near I-77.

Charlotte Crime Stoppers released the following pictures of the suspect(s) vehicle on Wednesday, March 8, 2023:

Suspect Vehicle (Courtesy: Charlotte Crime Stoppers)

The suspect(s) vehicle appears to be an SUV and should have damage on the front left side.

With any information, contact CrimeStoppers.