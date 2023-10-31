CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, have been charged in connection to a break-in reported at a Plaza Midwood bar and bottle shop, CMPD confirmed.

Their names and charges have not been released at this time. CMPD tells QCN they are continuing to warn local businesses in Plaza Midwood and NoDa to be vigilant.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Sip City Market and Bottle Shop posted on Instagram asking for help identifying two teens caught on security cameras inside the Central Avenue business.

According to a CMPD police report, the break-in happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the bar located in the 900 block of Central Avenue, near Louise Avenue.

Officers said they were sent to Sip City after an alarm went off in the business. They arrived to find the glass door shattered.

“They knew what they were doing,” local Sip City owner Yazan Humaideh explained to Queen City News Tuesday afternoon.

Yazan spent the better part of a decade on the road to one day open his own market and bottle shop.

“I just love people and the relationships you build. I love Plaza Midwood,” he said.

Yazan spoke in support earlier this month of the Social District that was approved Oct. 23 by Charlotte City Council. He referenced how although many businesses provide similar services, they all still support each other.

Tuesday morning, Yazan showed Queen City News the security footage of the burglary.

Suspects that Sip City’s owner said broke into his business early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 2:41 a.m., two teens were captured walking up to the backdoor of the business, which is fully glass. They stood around and spoke for several minutes, and even began to dance at one point.

Then, around 2:45 a.m., one of the teens appeared to throw a rock inside the business. They were inside for fewer than 90 seconds before they left with a couple of cases of beer.

“I feel like people every day are getting smarter and smarter about how to break the law,” Yazan said of the experience.

“The two guys that did this have probably never probably never worked toward any goals,” he went on to say. “Because if you have worked toward any goal, you wouldn’t be targeting small businesses.”

This is after several NoDa businesses reported similar break-ins; however, police have not said if the incidents are connected.