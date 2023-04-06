CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A police pursuit just outside of Uptown Charlotte ended when a driver crashed a stolen vehicle into a ditch and tried to escape on foot, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said CMPD’s Real Time Crime Center located a stolen Mazda 6 just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were alerted to the hit and got behind the vehicle.

When the officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said the suspect failed to stop and a pursuit began.

During the chase, police said the car ran off the road and struck a drainage ditch at Wesley Village Road and Wesley Green Way.

The people inside the vehicle jumped out and ran from the crash, CMPD said. They were quickly found with the help of a K9 Unit and taken into custody after a short foot chase.

No information about the suspects was immediately released by police.