CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are giving away free steering wheel locks in an effort to curb the “Kia Challenge” trend that has led to a 1,747 percent increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers are hosting a free giveaway Saturday, April 29, at Walmart Supercenter at 3200 Wilkinson Boulevard.

In order to receive a free lock, the following are required:

2011-2021 Hyundai/Kia vehicles only (2022-2023 does not apply)

(2022-2023 does not apply) Key locks only (Push start does not apply)

Must present vehicle registration and be a Mecklenburg County resident

Must arrive in the vehicle they are requesting a lock for

1 per vehicle only

Drive-thru event (Walk-ups will not be accepted)

In the department’s First Quarter report released last week, CMPD said it had seen a 99 percent increase in auto thefts in 2023 compared to the same time frame in 2022.

A major contributing factor has been the “Kia Challenge” social media trend, police said.

“The spike in auto thefts is traced back to a social media trend, the ‘Kia Challenge’ that originated in the summer of 2022. It gave details on how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles easily without needing keys,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police explained in a released statement. “In 2023, Kia and Hyundai thefts have risen by 1,747 percent. Ninety-five percent of suspects arrested for a Kia and Hyundai theft have been juveniles.”

Police said juveniles accounted for 62 percent of all auto theft arrests.

Hyundai and Kia dealers are also offering free anti-theft software updates for owners of the affected vehicles.