CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who died in the hospital after being found on the side of a northeast Charlotte road on Christmas Day was identified Thursday nearly three months after the incident.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 30-year-old Henry Omar Benitez-Martinez was found on the side of Beard Road suffering from life-threatening injuries just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD did not mention a potential suspect or motive in Benitez-Martinez’s death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.