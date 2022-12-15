MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they saw an unconscious man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene despite life-saving efforts attempted by first responders, authorities said.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Dashawn Ray Gene Dean of Kannapolis.

Detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence. Matthews Police said the investigation remains ongoing and investigators are working on identifying a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Michalak at dmichalak@mattthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793.