CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after an incident on North Tryon Street near Mccullough Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, officers say they were called to an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived to find one person shot.

Medic says their paramedics pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Police have not said what led up to the incident or if anyone is in custody. This comes just hours after another homicide a few miles away on Turtle Point Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective.